Aug 30 Wearing colourful wigs and quirky
costumes, competitive swimmers took to soggy waters at the
weekend for the World Bog Snorkelling Championships.
Participants, dressed as mermaids, Spider-Man or even
wearing boat or toilet seat replicas on their backs, swam two
lengths of a weed-filled 60-yard (55m) trench as fast as they
could. The wet weather did little to dampen spirits at the
event, held annually in the Welsh town of Llanwrtyd Wells.
Dan Norman, 18, took this year's title with a time of 1:26
minutes. Swedish swimmer Anna Lohman was the speediest amongst
the women competitors with a time of 1:33 minutes.
