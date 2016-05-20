May 20 BOHAE BREWERY Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will merge with Bohae maewon co., ltd

* Says merger ratio of 1:754.8722 between Nexen Tire and NEXEN ENGINEERING

* Says 45,537 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of July 29 and registered date of Aug. 1

* Says the co will survive and Bohae maewon will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5toBXQSL

