HONG KONG, July 1 Two of Chinese aircraft lessor
Bohai Financial's subsidiaries have agreed to buy 45
leased aircraft worth $2 billion from General Electric's
GECAS, it said on Friday.
The deal, to be conducted by Bohai's units Avolon Aerospace
Leasing Ltd and Hong Kong Aviation Capital Ltd, will further
boost Bohai Financial's foothold in the global aircraft leasing
market.
Western firms such as AerCap Holdings and General
Electric's GECAS still dominate the $228 billion global aircraft
leasing industry, but Asian firms have broken into the big
league in recent years.
Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA, which is
also the controlling shareholder of Bohai Financial, is a
leading contender for U.S. lender CIT Group Inc's
aviation assets, the sources said in May.
