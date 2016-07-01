HONG KONG, July 1 Two of Chinese aircraft lessor Bohai Financial's subsidiaries have agreed to buy 45 leased aircraft worth $2 billion from General Electric's GECAS, it said on Friday.

The deal, to be conducted by Bohai's units Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd and Hong Kong Aviation Capital Ltd, will further boost Bohai Financial's foothold in the global aircraft leasing market.

Western firms such as AerCap Holdings and General Electric's GECAS still dominate the $228 billion global aircraft leasing industry, but Asian firms have broken into the big league in recent years.

Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA, which is also the controlling shareholder of Bohai Financial, is a leading contender for U.S. lender CIT Group Inc's aviation assets, the sources said in May. (Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Greg Mahlich)