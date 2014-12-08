Dec 8 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 48 percent stake in Hebei-based pharmaceutical firm for 662.4 million yuan ($107.31 million) via share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on December 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zhEzwk ; bit.ly/1woaQTq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)