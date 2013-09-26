BRIEF-Uttam Sugar Mills says temporary stoppage of distillery division at Barkatpur unit
* Uttam Sugar Mills says temporarily stoppage of distillery division situated at Barkatpur unit
MUMBAI, Sept 26 Bank of India has raised 10 billion rupees ($160.4 million) through Basel III compliant 10-year tier II bonds at 9.80 percent, the lender said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The issue, which has been rated AAA by Crisil, has been placed with state-run insurer Life Insurance Corp, as per the exchange filing.
This will be the second Basel III-compliant bank capital issue in the domestic bond market, following a sale by state-run United Bank of India in June. ($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 10 Hong Kong stocks barely changed on Monday, with market turnover the lowest in two months as investors were reluctant to place bets amid concerns about growing geopolitical risks over Syria and North Korea.