ROME, July 9 Italy's public accounts appear to
be on track with the government's goal of keeping its deficit
just under the European Union ceiling this year, a Bank of Italy
official said on Tuesday in testimony to parliament.
Italy's numbers so far this year indicate that the budget
shortfall, when calculated according to EU guidelines, is
slightly less than it was last year, said Andrea Brandolini, a
member of the central bank's research department.
The data for the first half of the year "appear coherent",
he said with the government's aim of lowering the deficit to 2.9
percent of gross domestic product, compared with 3.0 percent
last year. The EU's ceiling is 3 percent of GDP.