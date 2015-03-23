ROME, March 23 State intervention could help
develop a secondary market for bad loans and that in turn could
free up bank capital for businesses, Bank of Italy Governor
Ignazio Visco said on Monday.
Italian banks are saddled with 186 billion euros of loans
that are unlikely to ever be repaid.
"A direct intervention by the state that, while respecting
European competition rules, favoured the development of a
secondary market in these activities, could contribute to
freeing up resources which could benefit companies first of
all," Visco said in a speech.
Plans to create a state-backed vehicle to help lenders
offload their bad loans are stalling because of European rules
on state aid.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)