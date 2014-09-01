BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics: EPO intends to grant patent in microwave tomography
* EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE (EPO) INTENDS TO APPROVE (SO-CALLED INTENT TO GRANT) MEDFIELD DIAGNOSTICS A PATENT IN MICROWAVE TOMOGRAPHY
Sept 1 Boiron SA :
* On Friday Boiron reported H1 net income - group share down 22.6 pct at 19.9 million euros versus 25.7 million euros in H1 2013
* Boiron reported H1 sales down 5.1 pct at 261.6 million euros versus 275.8 million euros in H1 2013
