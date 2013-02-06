By Olivia Oran
Feb 6 Shares of U.S. plywood and lumber maker
Boise Cascade Co rose as much as 27 percent to $26.75 on
Wednesday in their New York Stock Exchange debut.
They last changed hands at $26.03 in afternoon trading.
Boise Cascade, whose products are used in home construction
and remodeling projects, capitalized on investor enthusiasm for
a recovery in the U.S. housing market.
The company was formed in 2004 by private equity firm
Madison Dearborn's acquisition of OfficeMax Inc's forest
products and paper assets. Just a year before, Boise Cascade had
acquired the office supply chain for $1.1 billion, taking the
OfficeMax name.
OfficeMax continues to control about 20 percent of Boise
Cascade. The Boise, Idaho-based company priced 11.8 million
shares at $21, raising $247.8 million. It had raised its price
range to between $18 and $20 from an earlier range of $16 to
$18.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are lead underwriters
on the IPO.
Boise Cascade is one of several recent housing-related IPOs.
Tri Point Homes LLC, the first U.S. home builder to go
public in almost a decade, raised $233 million in its January
listing. Taylor Morrison Home Corp, which builds single family
homes, filed in January to raise $250 million in a public
offering.
The U.S. housing market has rebounded as low interest rates
and rising rents have pushed many consumers to buy homes.
Boise Cascade is the most high profile deal this week in a
busy time for IPOs. There are seven other IPOs, including 3D
printing technology company ExOne Company, molecular testing
solutions provider AutoGenomics and Brazilian contract driller
QGOG Constellation S.A.
The U.S. IPO market so far this year is the strongest on
record with 12 deals raising $5.3 billion in proceeds, according
to Thomson Reuters data, although that figure was largely driven
by Pfizer Inc spinoff Zoetis' $2.2 billion public float.
"Right now you have an open, fertile market to raise
capital, said Scott Cutler, executive vice president and head of
global listings at NYSE Euronext. "I'd expect this window to
remain open for the majority of 2013."