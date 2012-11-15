Nov 15 Wood products maker Boise Cascade LLC
filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $200 million in an
initial public offering of its common shares.
The Boise, Idaho-based company named BofA Merrill Lynch and
Goldman Sachs as the lead underwriters to the offering.
The company expects to use the net proceeds from the
offering for general corporate purposes, it said in a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Boise Cascade plans to list its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "BCC."
In the last 12 months, the company recorded sales of $2.63
billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of $80.1 million.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell and their expected price. ()
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.