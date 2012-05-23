BRIEF-Xl Group reports tender offers for up to $550 mln
* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.
TOKYO May 23 Finance Minister Jun Azumi said he expects the Bank of Japan to continue acting appropriately after the central bank decided on Wednesday to keep monetary policy unchanged, a decision analysts saw as the central bank saving its firepower for later.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady after a two-day review, preferring to save its ammunition as Europe's deepening debt crisis may warrant further action in the coming months to fend off damage to the fragile economy.
* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.
(Updates with final prices, details from Mexico) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazil's stock index and currency on Wednesday advanced after a planned reform of labor regulations cleared a hurdle in Congress, but uncertainty over the outcome of an electoral court trial that could oust President Michel Temer limited gains. Temer's proposal to loosen labor laws won approval from the Senate's economic affairs committee on Tuesday, clearing the way for a full-house v