Hungary's Q1 GDP jumps to 4.1 pct y/y, above forecast

BUDAPEST, May 16 The pace of Hungary's economic growth jumped to an annual 4.1 percent in the first quarter from 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Tuesday. That is the fastest clip in nearly three years, since the second quarter of 2014. Analysts had forecast 3.35 percent annual rise in GDP for the first quarter. In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross domestic product grew 3.7 percent year-on-year in the fourth