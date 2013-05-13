DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
TOKYO May 13 The Bank of Japan said on Monday it has offered to buy 100 billion yen in JGBs outright with residual maturities of one to three years and another 500 billion yen with three to five years.
The purchase will be made on Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------