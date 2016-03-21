STOCKHOLM, March 21 An improving economy and a
strong capital position means Japanese banks have been able to
cope with very low interest rates, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday.
"Japanese financial institutions have been able to remain
sound because a reduction in margins thus far has been more than
offset by revenue improvements against a backdrop of improving
economic conditions," Nakaso said in a speech in the Swedish
capital Stockholm.
