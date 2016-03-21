STOCKHOLM, March 21 An improving economy and a strong capital position means Japanese banks have been able to cope with very low interest rates, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday.

"Japanese financial institutions have been able to remain sound because a reduction in margins thus far has been more than offset by revenue improvements against a backdrop of improving economic conditions," Nakaso said in a speech in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)