STOCKHOLM, March 21 The Bank of Japan can cut
rates further after reducing its key rate to -0.1 percent in
January, Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday.
"It is, I think ... technically possible to go farther into
negative territory. I don't know to what extent," Nakaso in the
Swedish capital Stockholm.
He said the Bank of Japan wanted to "monitor how this
negative interest rate policy ... is going to work through the
economy ... This is something we would like to watch for some
time".
