May 4 Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a nearly 50 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company continued to reap the benefits of its cost cutting program.
May 8 Shares of Bojangles Inc rose as much as 47 percent in its debut, valuing the chicken-and-biscuits restaurant chain at nearly $1 billion.
The company's initial public offering raised about $147 million, with a majority of the proceeds going to its controlling shareholder, private equity firm Advent International Corp.
Advent's stake in Bojangles fell to about 74 percent after the offering from nearly 95 percent.
The offering of 7.75 million shares was priced at the high end of the expected range of $18-$19 per share, which was increased from the initial $15-$17 range.
Bojangles' shares were at $41.26 shortly after trading began on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
MILAN, May 4 Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay 306 million euros ($334 million) to settle a tax dispute with Italy, the company and the country's tax authority said on Thursday.