* Company valued at nearly $1 bln at high of $27.97
* IPO raises about $147 mln
* Majority shareholder Advent's stake falls to 74 pct from
94 pct
(Updates shares)
By Amrutha Gayathri
May 8 Shares of Bojangles Inc rose as
much as 47 percent in their debut, valuing the
chicken-and-biscuits restaurant chain at nearly $1 billion, as
investor appetite for "fast-casual" dining chains continues
unabated.
Bojangles, which operates in the fastest-growing but crowded
restaurant segment, serves southern U.S.-inspired food,
including buttermilk biscuits, and says it uses chicken that is
not frozen.
The IPO comes at a time when more consumers prefer dining
out as low gas prices and an improving job market bolster their
discretionary spending power, giving a boost to restaurant
stocks.
The Dow Jones Restaurant and Bars Index has risen
about 10 percent this year, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's
1.5 percent rise.
Bojangles' rousing debut follows the January listing of cult
hamburger chain Shake Shack Inc, whose shares have
risen about 44 percent since the debut.
"I think it's a sector play," said Bob Goldin, an executive
vice president at foodservice consultancy Technomic, referring
to the surge in Bojangles' shares.
"When they trade at these really high multiples, they have
no margin for error from a public investor's point of view,"
Goldin said.
However, few restaurant chains that have gone public in
recent years were able to replicate the success of investor
favorite Chipotle Mexican Grill, whose shares have
surged more than 14-fold since their 2006 debut.
Bojangles, which records about 40 percent of its sales
before 11 in the morning, has a menu that remains largely
unchanged since the company was founded in Charlotte, North
Carolina in 1977.
The company has 622 restaurants, of which about 60 percent
are franchised, mainly located in the southeastern United
States. It gets about 80 percent of its revenue via
drive-through and takeout.
The offering of 7.75 million shares was priced at the high
end of the expected range of $18-$19 per share. The company's
shares touched a high of $27.97 within minutes of trading on
Friday.
Bojangles' revenue jumped about 15 percent to $430.5 million
in 2014, while net income rose 7.4 percent to $26 million.
The IPO raised about $147 million, with a majority of the
proceeds going to its controlling shareholder, private equity
firm Advent International Corp.
Advent's stake in Bojangles fell to about 74 percent from
about 94 percent after the offering.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Securities and
Jefferies are the lead underwriters of the offering.
Bojangles' shares were trading up 32 percent at $25.09 in
midday trading.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)