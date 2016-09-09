WASHINGTON, Sept 9 A subsidiary of
Oklahoma-based BOK Financial Corporation has agreed to pay more
than $1.6 million to settle charges that it concealed problems
from investors in municipal bond offerings to purchase and
renovate senior living facilities, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Friday.
The case involved the bank's overseeing of what turned out
to be fraudulent bond offerings managed by Atlanta-based
businessman Christopher F. Brogdon, who has been charged with
fraud and ordered to repay $85 million to investors, the SEC
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)