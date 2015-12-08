DAKAR, Dec 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A series of
suicide bombings in Lake Chad in recent months, blamed on Boko
Haram militants, has hindered healthcare and aid delivery and
left tens of thousands of displaced people living in fear of
further violence, aid agencies said on Tuesday.
Four female suicide bombers attacked Koulfoua island on
Saturday, killing at least 15 people and injuring 130, the
latest in a wave of bombings that prompted Chad last month to
declare a state of emergency in the Lake Chad region.
Chad was instrumental in forcing Boko Haram to cede
territory earlier this year, but the swampy maze of islands in
the border areas between Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria has
since become a main target for the militant Islamist group.
More than 50,000 people have been forced to leave their
homes due to the violence and threat of further attacks, which
has hampered the provision of supplies and healthcare to those
in need, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said.
New restrictions aimed at stopping attacks, such as bans on
motorised canoes, enforced after the state of emergency was
extended until March, have also hindered access for aid
agencies, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian
Affairs (OCHA) said.
"Living conditions were already poor and there was a lack of
healthcare before the attacks, which have left people living in
fear," said Federica Alberti, MSF head of mission in Chad.
MSF installed tents with 30 beds in the small hospital in
the nearby town of Mani to boost its capacity and provided
medical staff to help with surgery when dozens of wounded
patients arrived there on Saturday.
"It is challenging to respond in the region because we know
more attacks will happen, but do not know when and where, and we
can't go everywhere due to security constraints," Alberti said.
The violence in the region has disrupted livelihoods
including fishing and farming, hit cross-border trade and
markets and left one in 10 of those uprooted without enough to
eat, according to the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP).
"We are dealing with a harsh climate and environment in a
region which has limited infrastructure and development... it is
a humanitarian crisis on top of a development crisis," said
Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP country director for Chad.
Lake Chad countries, backed by Benin, have vowed to defeat
Boko Haram using members of an 8,700-strong regional task force,
but security sources say there are growing signs that national
armies are instead acting alone.
