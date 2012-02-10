* Q4 profit 1.08 bln SEK vs forecast 1.33 bln

* Machinery revamp to hit Q1 profit by about 50 mln SEK (Adds detail, background, share price)

STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Weak demand in its European home market left metals miner and producer Boliden unable to offset rising costs for energy in the fourth quarter, pushing earnings sharply lower and sending its shares down more than 5 percent.

Boliden, among the world's ten biggest zinc producers and a top copper producer in Europe, said good global metals demand was overshadowed by weakness in a European market trading amid recession fears and turmoil due to the euro zone debt crisis.

"The European metals market weakened ... during the period and base metal prices were, on average, lower in both USD (U.S. dollars) and SEK (Swedish crowns) than in the preceding quarter," the company said.

The company, which also produces gold, silver and lead, said costs for items such as energy were high in the final months of 2012 while production fell slightly due to lower grades at its mines and a strike by workers in Finland.

Boliden posted fourth-quarter operating earnings of 1.08 billion Swedish crowns ($163.18 million) versus a Reuters poll forecast for earnings of 1.33 billion and 1.94 billion a year earlier.

The results included a provision of 125 million crowns for reclamation costs related to decommissioned mines in Sweden which had not been included in the average forecast.

"They are still in a situation where the raw materials have not fallen in price, but where metal prices further down the line have, which means there is a pretty hefty pressure on margins," said an analyst who asked not to be identified.

Booming growth in China has lifted demand for Boliden's main metals, which are used in the automotive and construction sectors, in recent years though uncertainty due to the euro zone's debt crisis hit prices during the second half of 2012.

"Smelters` demand for zinc was balanced by mined production during the fourth quarter, but there was a shortage of copper concentrate," the company said in a statement.

"Metal prices, which fell at the beginning of the fourth quarter, have gradually recovered."

Boliden said a crusher at its Aitik mine, in northern Sweden, would be modified and upgraded in the first quarter. This would take four weeks and weigh on Boliden's earnings to the tune of 50 million crowns in the first quarter.

"The upgrading of the second crusher will be carried out later in the year and is expected to have a smaller effect on profits," it added.

Boliden shares were down 6.1 percent by 1312 GMT to underperform the broader market in Stockholm. ($1 = 6.6183 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Niklas Pollard; Editing by David Cowell)