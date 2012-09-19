STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 Metals miner and producer Boliden said on Wednesday it has seen softer demand in the quarter, but has managed to secure new business to offset some of the decline.

Boliden posted lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings in July after weaker metals prices hit profitability at both its mining and smelting business.

"We see a declining trend among several of our customers. It is not too dramatic, but it is declining," Chief Executive Lennart Evrell told Reuters.

Evrell said the European market, where many industrial clients are based, was declining, but that it had also been successful in transferring volumes to new customers.

"We have not suffered a slump," he said.

Another bright spot was the price of metal. "That has been positive and actually Boliden's entire metal portfolio has held up pretty well," Evrell said. (Reporting by Christopher Jungstedt, editing by Mia Shanley)