STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 Metals miner and producer
Boliden said on Wednesday it has seen softer demand in
the quarter, but has managed to secure new business to offset
some of the decline.
Boliden posted lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings
in July after weaker metals prices hit profitability at both its
mining and smelting business.
"We see a declining trend among several of our customers. It
is not too dramatic, but it is declining," Chief Executive
Lennart Evrell told Reuters.
Evrell said the European market, where many industrial
clients are based, was declining, but that it had also been
successful in transferring volumes to new customers.
"We have not suffered a slump," he said.
Another bright spot was the price of metal. "That has been
positive and actually Boliden's entire metal portfolio has held
up pretty well," Evrell said.
