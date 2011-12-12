STOCKHOLM Dec 12 Copper and zinc miner and smelter Boliden is seeing a clear, but not huge, downturn in the European market its chief executive said on Monday, adding the company is taking market share.

The Swedish firm said in October there were signs of weakening demand in Europe and Chief Executive Lennart Evrell said the effects were still evident.

"We are seeing a slowdown in Europe. It is not huge, it is not totally dramatic, but there is a clear slowdown for our industrial customers," he said on the sidelines of a conference.

Evrell said Boliden, however, was using the slowdown to boost its position in Europe.

"We are increasing our market share in a lower market," he said. "We are able to deliver all that we produce. The price you can see everyday (on the market)."

Evrell would not say what effect the slowdown would have on fourth-quarter results.

So far in the fourth quarter, the three month copper price is up almost 9 percent. Three month zinc, Boliden's other main metal, is up around 6 percent.

Evrell said Boliden did not believe metals prices would slump due to the global downturn.

"We are doing extensive planning for the eventuality that prices would go down to ... deep trough levels," he said.

"We ... do not think that will happen, but it could happen."

Boliden has hedged around one third of its metal production for the next couple of years. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)