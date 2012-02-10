STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Metals miner and producer Boliden posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profits on Friday, dented by higher costs and subdued metal prices, and said an upgrade of machinery at its Aitik mine would hit profits in the first quarter.

Boliden posted fourth-quarter operating earnings of 1.08 billion Swedish crowns ($163.18 million) versus a Reuters poll forecast for earnings of 1.33 billion and a year-ago 1.94 billion a year earlier.

It said one of the crushers at its Aitik mine, in northern Sweden, would be modified and upgraded in the first quarter. This would take four weeks and weigh on Boliden's earnings to the tune of 50 million crowns in the first quarter, it said. ($1 = 6.6183 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Niklas Pollard)