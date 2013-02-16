LA PAZ Feb 16 Bolivia's air transport regulator
said on Saturday that units of LATAM Airlines Group
have lost their operating licenses to fly in the
Andean country, though they could still file to extend or renew
them.
Two units of the LATAM group, LAN and TAM-Mercosur, "are not
authorized to continue providing service as of Feb. 15," the
regulator said. "The licenses were not renewed."
Representatives of LAN, of Chile, and TAM-Mercosur, an
affiliate of Brazil's TAM, did not provide comment.
Industry sources said the carriers were still planning to
provide service to Bolivia over the weekend as they had not been
formally told of the ruling.
LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the
product of the recent takeover by Chilean flagship airline LAN
of Brazil's TAM.
(Reporting by Carlos A. Quiroga; Editing by Terry Wade and
Vicki Allen)