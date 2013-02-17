(Adds LAN's comments)
LA PAZ/SANTIAGO Feb 16 Bolivia's air transport
regulator said on Saturday that units of LATAM Airlines Group
had lost their operating licenses to fly in
the Andean country, although they could still file to extend or
renew them.
Two units of the LATAM group, LAN and TAM-Mercosur, "are not
authorized to continue providing service as of Feb. 15," the
regulator said. No reason was given in its statement.
A statement on LAN's website said the affected airlines
would "formally seek to renew their licenses, with the objective
of continuing to regularly operate their flights."
"Flights in which customers had already bought their tickets
will operate normally and will not be affected by the
resolution," LAN added.
LAN and TAM serve the Bolivian cities of Santa Cruz and La
Paz, with direct flights from Iquique, Chile, Lima, Peru, and
Asuncion, Paraguay. The site did not mention the number of
flights affected.
Industry sources said earlier on Saturday that the carriers
were still planning to provide service to Bolivia over the
weekend as they had not been formally notified of the ruling.
LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the
product of the recent takeover by Chilean flagship airline LAN
of Brazil's TAM.
(Reporting by Carlos A. Quiroga in La Paz and and Anthony
Esposito in Santiago; Editing by Terry Wade, Gunna Dickson and
Peter Cooney)