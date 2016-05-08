Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a ceremony commemorating May Day in La Paz, Bolivia May 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

LA PAZ Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday accused neighboring Chile of threatening the land-locked Andean nation by establishing a military base some 15 kilometers (9 miles) from their shared border and close to the disputed Silala river.

"This installation is an aggression to the life, homeland and to Bolivia," the leftist leader said during a public appearance in the Santa Cruz region.

Chile and Bolivia have long had thorny relations and are at loggerheads again over access to the Silala river, which crosses their shared border.

Over the Easter weekend, Morales threatened to go to the International Court of Justice in the Hague to resolve the dispute, which had until recently been a low-profile issue.

Morales said on Sunday that international norms prohibit installing military bases less than 50 kilometers from shared international borders in order to avoid confrontations.

Chile's Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministries declined to comment but said they might make a statement later on Sunday.

A Defense Ministry source said Chile's police force oversees the country's border and that the military presence was meant to help in the fight against drug trafficking and crime.

Morales, who has been under pressure at home over an unfolding scandal involving a former girlfriend, has argued that Chile has no right to use water from the river, which originates in Bolivian territory and flows into Chile.

But Chile, which uses some of the river's water for its mine operations in the Atacama Desert, says the waters are international. Chile is the world's largest copper producer.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing and additional reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Paul Simao)