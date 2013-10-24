LA PAZ Oct 24 Bolivia's economic growth will
exceed 6 percent this year, outpacing the government's goal of a
5.5 percent expansion, the Andean nation's economy minister said
on Thursday.
The growth estimate is also higher than the International
Monetary Fund's most recent growth forecast of 5.4 percent for
Bolivia in 2013.
The land-locked South American nation has posted one of the
highest growth rates in the region this year thanks to rising
consumer demand and an increase in natural gas exports to
neighboring Argentina and Brazil.
"We're going to grow above 6 percent this year, that's
already better than the goal we had of 5.5 percent. We're a lot
better," Minister Luis Arce told reporters in La Paz.