LA PAZ Oct 10 Evo Morales is set to easily win a third presidential term when Bolivians vote on Sunday, promising to consolidate his brand of "indigenous socialism" that has vastly expanded the role of the state in the economy and slashed poverty levels.

With the economy in a natural gas-powered sweet spot and the opposition in disarray, Morales leads his nearest rival by more than 40 percentage points in opinion polls and is on course for an outright win in the first round.

Across the capital La Paz, posters running the slogan "With Evo we're doing well" are pasted on street corners.

Bustling restaurants, mushrooming construction sites and lines of imported cars point to a decade of robust growth for a country that is still one of the poorest in the Americas.

The former coca farmer, who became Bolivia's first indigenous leader in 2006, is lauded by supporters for easing Bolivia's grinding poverty since he took office.

"They used to say that indigenous folk were only good for voting, but not for governing. Almost nine years later we've shown how to rule," Morales told tens of thousands of chanting supporters on Wednesday in El Alto, the country's poorest city and a bastion of support for his socialist government.

"We're going to deliver a blow to imperialists, to neo-liberals, to traitors and to separatists," said Morales, a prominent member of the bloc of socialist and anti-U.S. leaders in Latin America.

He has said he will not seek a fourth term in 2019.

Under Morales, the $30 billion economy has grown an average 5.1 percent annually. Foreign companies were hit by a sweeping program of nationalisations, including the hydrocarbon and utility sectors, but high natural gas prices financed a surge in spending on the poor.

One in five Bolivians now live in extreme poverty compared with more than a third of the 10 million population in 2006, Bolivia's national statistics office says.

World Bank representative Faris Hadad-Zervos said Bolivia's growth over the past decade had been driven by internal demand and that it was ahead of the bank's goals to eliminate extreme poverty.

CORRUPTION, DRUGS

Morales' critics accuse him of using his power to control the courts and of violating the constitution which allows a president two consecutive terms.

Last year, the Supreme Court decreed his 2006-2009 period in office should not be counted as a first term as it preceded the adoption of the new constitution.

An Ipsos opinion poll last week showed Morales with the support of 59 percent of voters, unchanged from polls in July and August, against 13 percent for his closest rival Samuel Doria Medina.

To avoid a second-round runoff, Morales needs to win 50 percent of valid votes on Sunday, or 40 percent with a lead of at least 10 percentage points over his nearest rival.

Although crime, corruption and drug trafficking worry voters, Bolivia's opposition has struggled to unite and offer an alternative vision to Morales.

Medina, 55, is running for president for a third time and has crisscrossed the Andean country in sports clothing, hugging and kissing voters in a bid to shake off his businessman image.

He promises to diversify the economy to ease its dependence on gas revenues and clean up a judiciary that he says is bent.

Medina's supporters say Morales is taking Bolivia down a dangerous path.

"We're going to be like Venezuela. Every day corruption gets worse," lamented opposition supporter Rebeca Gonzalez, a 32-year-old lawyer. "You only have to look at the money being wasted and the abuse (of funds) in this electoral campaign." (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Kieran Murray)