* Another term would see Morales in office until 2020
* Popular for his anti-U.S. rhetoric, spending on poor
* Rival says opinion polls were flawed, is still optimistic
By Enrique Andres Pretel
LA PAZ, Oct 12 Bolivians voted on Sunday in an
election that is almost certain to hand a third consecutive term
to President Evo Morales, a former coca farmer who promises to
consolidate leftist reforms that have expanded the role of the
state in a booming economy.
Voters lined up early outside polling stations La Paz where
police patrolled in large numbers and observers said they had
seen no sign of fraud in the voting process.
Morales' folksy appeal and prudent spending of funds from a
natural gas bonanza to finance welfare grants, roads and schools
have won the 54-year-old wide support in a country long dogged
by coups and political instability.
"I voted for Morales," said Flavia Nunez, a 50-year-old
office clerk, in central La Paz. "These other right-wing
candidates would take us back in time. I don't want that."
Morales, the Andean nation's first ethnic Aymara leader,
voted in a steamy jungle region where he grew coca as a young
man. He urged all Bolivia's roughly 6 million registered voters
to cast their ballots "to show the country's unity."
His campaign billboards ran the slogan "With Evo we're doing
well". Opinion polls ahead of the vote showed Morales, who never
finished high school, thrashing rivals to win outright in the
first round with 60 percent of the vote.
His closest rival, cement tycoon Samuel Doria Medina, who
trailed by more than 40 percentage points going into the
election, claimed the polls had a margin of error of 33 percent
- roughly the swing he needed to force Morales into a run-off.
"This is why we're still optimistic," Doria Medina said
after voting in a southern La Paz district.
Morales, who rails against capitalism but has won plaudits
from Wall Street for running a fiscal surplus, will become
Bolivia's longest-serving president if he wins. Another term
would see Morales in office until January 2020.
He has delivered eight years of economic growth averaging
above 5 percent annually since he assumed office in 2006,
nationalizing key industries including oil and gas and using the
windfall to finance his brand of "indigenous socialism."
The number of Bolivians living in extreme poverty has fallen
to one in five from more than a third of the population of 10
million in 2006.
CORRUPTION AND COCAINE
Morales' rivals accuse him of using his power to control the
courts and of violating the constitution which limits a
president to two consecutive terms.
Last year, the Supreme Court decreed his 2006-2009 period in
office should not be counted as a first term as it preceded the
adoption of the new constitution. Opponents blasted the
decision.
Guatemala's former president, Alvaro Colom, who headed an
observer mission by the Organisation of American States said
voting was going smoothly.
"There hasn't been any incident of concern. From what I see
this is going to be a normal process," Colom said.
Bolivia's opposition is fragmented. Doria Medina, easily
beaten by Morales in the last two elections, promised to clean
up a judiciary he says is corrupt if he prevailed.
Jorge Quiroga, a conservative who was president in
2001-2002, pledged to tackle organized crime in the world's
third-largest producer of cocaine if he won.
"It's time for change. This government has had two terms and
I don't like it when a small clique lingers on in power," said
economist Miguel Angel Perez, 53, who voted for Quiroga.
To avoid a second-round runoff, Morales needs to win 50
percent of valid votes, or 40 percent with a 10-point margin
over his nearest rival.
Voters are also electing lawmakers. Morales' Movement Toward
Socialism party is expected to keep its grip on Congress.
Voting ends at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) and preliminary results
based on 70 percent of the vote are expected later on Sunday.
