LA PAZ Oct 12 Bolivia's President Evo Morales declared victory in Sunday's presidential election, with typically fiery rhetoric against colonial powers.

"This win is a triumph for anti-imperialists and anti-colonialists," Morales told thousands of supporters from the balcony of the presidential palace. (Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)