Trump to sign energy executive orders on Friday -official
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign several executive orders on energy on Friday, a White House official said on Sunday.
LA PAZ Oct 12 Bolivia's President Evo Morales declared victory in Sunday's presidential election, with typically fiery rhetoric against colonial powers.
"This win is a triumph for anti-imperialists and anti-colonialists," Morales told thousands of supporters from the balcony of the presidential palace. (Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON, April 23 Britain's ruling Conservative Party's election manifesto will focus on Brexit and domestic concerns, such as strengthening the economy and putting a cap on energy prices, Work and Pensions minister Damian Green said on Sunday.