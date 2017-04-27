LA PAZ, April 26 Bolivia's state-owned oil
company Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB)
annulled a $149 million contract for drilling equipment with
Italian manufacturer Drillmec, a YPFB executive said on
Wednesday.
The move came after investigators in Bolivia's Energy
Ministry raised allegations last month of irregularities in the
bidding process for the contract for drilling equipment, which
Drillmec won in February. Fifteen YPFB officials, including the
vice president, were suspended over the deal.
YPFB President Guillermo Acha said in a Wednesday press
conference that the company had notified Drillmec and was
awaiting an official response. Drillmec, owned by oil services
company Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SPA, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Last week, Drillmec issued a statement saying the process
had been transparent and demanding that the government honor the
contract.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by
Bill Trott)