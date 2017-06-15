LA PAZ, June 15 Bolivian President Evo Morales
on Thursday said the government had dismissed the president of
state oil company Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos
(YPFB), citing an allegedly flawed $149 million contract to
purchase drilling equipment.
Morales named Oscar Javier Barriga as the new head of the
company, replacing 35-year-old Guillermo Acha. He also called
for a detailed review of YPFB's purchasing procedures after
seven mid-level YPFB officials were jailed pending trial on
charges related to the deal.
The contract with Italian drilling equipment manufacturer
Drillmec was canceled in April after Energy Ministry
investigators raised allegations of irregularities in the
bidding process. Drillmec had won the contract in February.
"We've seen that the procedures were bad, and the
prosecutors will complete the corresponding process," Morales
said at an event at the presidential palace. "The contract has
been annulled, so there is no economic loss due to the drill
purchases."
Acha, who took over the helm at YPFB in 2015, could not be
immediately reached for comment. He has repeatedly said he had
no knowledge of the bidding process. The country's justice
department has not ruled out including him in investigations.
Drillmec, owned by oil services company Trevi Finanziaria
Industriale SpA, said in April that the bidding process
was completely transparent and demanded the government honor the
contract.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by W
Simon)