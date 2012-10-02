NEW YORK Oct 2 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday
upgraded its long-term sovereign foreign currency sovereign
credit rating for Bolivia by one notch to BB-minus, citing
improvements in the country's debt profile and diversification
of financing sources.
Fitch's move brings it even with Standard & Poor's BB-minus
rating and Moody's Investors Service's Ba3 rating. All three
agencies have a stable outlook on Bolivia's credit and rate its
debt at three notches below investment grade status.
"Bolivia's ratings incorporate its moderate inflation
record, declining dollarization, healthy banking system and
stable currency regime," Fitch said in a statement.
Fitch cited increases in public investment as a potential
support for economic growth.
However, the still heavy reliance on commodities for
economic activity and a lack of transparency on the health of an
unregulated financial sector pose risks of contingent
liabilities to the government.
On the positive side, Fitch cited international reserves
covering half of the nation's economic output, 14 months of the
current external payments and four times the foreign currency
deposits in the banking sector in 2011.
These factors mitigate the risks related to commodity
dependence, moderate but declining financial dollarization and
limited exchange rate flexibility.
"Bolivia could record the largest international liquidity
ratio and the strongest net sovereign external creditor position
among BB-rated sovereigns through 2014," Fitch said.
Bolivia's economy grew 5.17 percent in 2011 due to strong
domestic demand and a rebound in farming and mining, the
government said in July.
While Bolivia is one of South America's poorest countries,
it is rich in natural gas and minerals. Social programs
instituted by leftist President Evo Morales have helped push up
consumer spending in the Andean nation of 10 million.
Fitch said the government's plan to spend $1.2 billion, or 9
percent of net international reserves, on industrialization and
public enterprise projects is "not likely to have a material
impact on external solvency indicators" when taken in the
context of $13.4 billion in international reserves.
However, Fitch also said "accommodative policies, rapid
credit growth and rising real estate prices, if sustained, could
increase vulnerabilities in the broader financial system."
(Reporting By Daniel Bases, Luciana Lopez and Joan Gralla)