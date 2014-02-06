LA PAZ Feb 6 Torrential rain and floods in
Bolivia have killed 38 people and left many homeless, said the
government on Thursday, as forecasters predicted more heavy
rainfall with the north of the Andean country again likely to be
the worst affected.
The Ministry of Defence said it had flown in food aid and
the army was evacuating families from the worst affected
regions, such as the Amazonian and cattle-rearing department of
Beni, northeast of the capital La Paz.
Around 100,000 head of cattle are threatened and some 6,000
hectares of crops have been destroyed, around 0.2 percent of
Bolivia's total, the government said.
More than 40,000 households have been affected by the heavy
seasonal rains since October, around five times more than last
year, with the central and northern regions of the country
hardest hit.
