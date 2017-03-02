LA PAZ, March 2 The Bolivian government has
filed a formal complaint with the French embassy about a video
game produced by a French company that portrays the South
American country as an area controlled by drug traffickers,
authorities said.
The game, "Ghost Recon," was produced by France-based
Ubisoft Entertainment SA and is set to be officially
launched next week. The game's beta version has been downloaded
by 6.8 million users.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, government Minister
Carlos Romero said Bolivia had delivered a letter to the French
ambassador and asked the French government to intervene, adding
that Bolivia reserved the right to take legal action.
"We have the standing to do it (take legal action), but at
first we prefer to go the route of diplomatic negotiation,"
Romero said.
In the video game, according to a synopsis, a Mexican drug
cartel controls Bolivia and has turned it into a violent,
anarchic narco-state.
Bolivia is the world's third-largest producer of coca
leaves, used to manufacture cocaine, behind Colombia and Peru.
Romero said that although the game does not mention Bolivia
directly, the country is easily identifiable by geographic
regions and symbols in the game.
The French embassy in La Paz did not immediately respond to
a written request for comment on Thursday. Ubisoft did not
immediately respond to voice messages seeking comment at its San
Francisco and Montreal offices.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos and Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie
Adler)