PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LA PAZ, June 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.02 percent in May, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.05 percent for the first five months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Monday.
The fall in May was due principally to a decrease in the price of food and nonalcoholic beverages, the institute said.
Bolivia had an inflation rate of 4 percent in full-year 2016. The official target for 2017 is 5.03 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 23 Japanese government bond prices dipped across the board on Friday, with days of flattening in the yield curve partially reversed following weak results at the Bank of Japan's regular debt-buying operation.