By Carlos Quiroga
| LA PAZ, April 27
LA PAZ, April 27 Bolivia said on Friday it is
investigating a complaint that its ship registry has allowed
Iranian-owned ships to fly under the Andean nation's flag, in
possible violation of a U.N. resolution.
Zoilo Roca Kikunaga, executive director of landlocked
Bolivia's international ship registry, said the complaint was
made the non-governmental organization Avaaz but that Bolivia
has not received complaints from the United States or the United
Nations.
"When we became aware of possible links to an organization
banned by the U.N. a thorough investigation was started to
identify concrete, legal elements that could result in the
de-flagging of ships," he told Reuters by email.
"This is an issue that worries RIBB a lot," he said,
referring to the registry by its acronym in Spanish. "We are
making every effort to get to the bottom of this and
investigating all possibilities to determine if the complaint is
accurate."
Depending on the outcome of the inquiry, Bolivia could
de-flag vessels linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping
Lines (IRISL). Only weeks ago, the IRISL replaced some Maltese
and Cypriot flags on its ships with Bolivian ones.
Merchant ships need a flag from national ship registries to
gain access to most of the world's ports and many fly those of
other countries - especially Panama, Liberia, the Bahamas, Malta
and Cyprus - to avoid paying taxes in their home countries.
IRISL, its many subsidiaries and their dozens of ships have
been targeted by sanctions from the United States, the United
Nations and the European Union for their suspected role in
transporting military equipment for Tehran and concerns about
Iran's nuclear program.
IRISL is widely suspected of frequently shifting the
official registered owners, flags and names of its vessels.
Despite a 2010 U.N. resolution on dealing with Iranian
government front companies, until recently Maltese flags still
fluttered at the masts of 48 of 144 IRISL vessels identified by
the EU, while Cypriot colors flew above 12.
With Malta and Cyprus coming under increased pressure to
stop flagging Iranian government-linked ships, there has been a
flurry of registrations in the last few months half a world away
in Bolivia by companies that could be linked to the IRISL.
A Reuters review of International Maritime Organization
numbers - which cannot be reassigned to other vessels - pointed
to up to 15 Iranian owned ships registered in Bolivia.
Bolivia's government says it is especially investigating the
ownership structure of two of those ships.
(Reporting By Carlos Quiroga; Editing by Terry Wade and Eric
Beech)