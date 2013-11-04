LA PAZ Nov 3 A Bolivian plane carrying 18
people crashed on Sunday while trying to land during bad weather
in the north of the Andean country, killing eight passengers and
injuring the others on board, the director of a local hospital
told Reuters.
Heavy rain was falling as the small turboprop plane operated
by local airline Aerocon tried to land in Riberalta, in Beni
department near the Brazilian border, according to witnesses.
The plane took off from Trinidad, Beni's capital, Aerocon
said earlier on Sunday, without providing a death toll.
Eighteen people were on board, according to the director of
the Riberalta hospital, Jose Luis Pereira.
"(There were) 16 passengers and the pilot and copilot, of
whom 10 survived and eight died," he told Reuters. "The pilot
and the copilot are in the gravest situation ... Seven (bodies)
are (so) charred, we can't identify them."
A photo on the website of local newspaper La Razon showed
smoke billowing from a propeller lying on the grass.
President Evo Morales said he had ordered "a deep
investigation" into the accident and "drastic sanctions on the
company."
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing
by Eric Walsh)