* Police services resuming after accord struck
* Deal raises minimum wage for police to about $300 a month
* President Morales faces thorny social conflicts
By Carlos Quiroga
LA PAZ, June 27 Bolivia's police ended a violent
mutiny and went back to work on Wednesday after reaching an
accord with government ministers and the police leadership on
pay and disciplinary rules, satisfying lower-ranking officers
who had rejected a previous deal.
Dozens of police officers were hurt and several police
stations were destroyed in the five-day rebellion in the natural
gas-exporting South American country that has a history of coups
and violent conflicts.
It was the latest in a string of conflicts testing leftist
President Evo Morales, who is midway through a second five-year
term.
The agreement raises the minimum wage for the country's
roughly 32,000 police officers to about $300 a month and scraps
tough new disciplinary rules until an alternative scheme can be
approved with the participation of lower-ranking officers.
The deal overrode an earlier accord signed on Sunday that
many rank-and-file officers shunned, continuing their occupation
of most police barracks nationwide.
"With this, the mutiny is over. The final accord, which was
reviewed with all our members, is signed. ... Police services
will return to normal," said officer Esther Corzon, one of the
representatives of the protesting police who signed the deal.
Morales, who often blames social protests on political
rivals in Bolivia, had accused the rebel police of trying to
destabilize Bolivia. He vowed to avoid a repeat of a police
protest in 2003 that was quashed by the military, causing dozens
of deaths.
The respite may not last long. A group of indigenous
activists marching toward La Paz for the past two months was due
to enter the city later on Wednesday.
They are protesting against a plan to build a road through
the Amazon forest. The movement has lost some steam since a
similar march took place last year, shaking Morales' government
and prompting him to halt the project.
Earlier this month, clashes between rival miners broke out
at a Bolivian tin and zinc mine owned by global commodities
giant Glencore after several weeks of protests.
Morales responded by having the state take control of the
mine's operations. This cooled tempers domestically but upset
Glencore due to a lack of compensation.