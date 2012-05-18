(Adds context, quote from S&P text)
NEW YORK May 18 Standard & Poor's upgraded
Bolivia's long-term sovereign credit rating on Friday to
BB-minus from B-plus, citing improved government finances and
stronger external indicators.
The country has a stable outlook, S&P said in a statement.
"Years of current account surpluses have led to a sharp
buildup in Bolivia's international reserves," the ratings
agency's statement noted. "This provides the country with an
important buffer against potential external economic shocks,
especially given its high dependence on natural gas and mining
exports."
"A fragmented political landscape, due to strong divisions
among regional, social and ethnic lines, continues to constrain
the sovereign ratings," S&P added.
Bolivia has a B1 rating from Moody's Investors Service with
a positive outlook and a B-plus from Fitch Ratings with a stable
outlook.
President Evo Morales has steadily tightened state control
over the economy. Early this month he ordered the army to take
over the Cochabamba headquarters of power transmission company
Empresa Transportadora de Electricidad (TDE).
The government says it will work with Red Electrica Espanola
to decide how much the Spanish power company should get
in compensation for the nationalization of its local unit.
"Foreign direct investment remains relatively low," S&P
said. "This remains a key structural weakness that constant
revisions to the country's investment policies and
nationalization of so-called strategic sectors of the economy
exacerbate."
