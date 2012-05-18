(Adds context, quote from S&P text)

NEW YORK May 18 Standard & Poor's upgraded Bolivia's long-term sovereign credit rating on Friday to BB-minus from B-plus, citing improved government finances and stronger external indicators.

The country has a stable outlook, S&P said in a statement.

"Years of current account surpluses have led to a sharp buildup in Bolivia's international reserves," the ratings agency's statement noted. "This provides the country with an important buffer against potential external economic shocks, especially given its high dependence on natural gas and mining exports."

"A fragmented political landscape, due to strong divisions among regional, social and ethnic lines, continues to constrain the sovereign ratings," S&P added.

Bolivia has a B1 rating from Moody's Investors Service with a positive outlook and a B-plus from Fitch Ratings with a stable outlook.

President Evo Morales has steadily tightened state control over the economy. Early this month he ordered the army to take over the Cochabamba headquarters of power transmission company Empresa Transportadora de Electricidad (TDE).

The government says it will work with Red Electrica Espanola to decide how much the Spanish power company should get in compensation for the nationalization of its local unit.

"Foreign direct investment remains relatively low," S&P said. "This remains a key structural weakness that constant revisions to the country's investment policies and nationalization of so-called strategic sectors of the economy exacerbate." (Reporting by Luciana Lopez, Editing by Gary Crosse and Andrew Hay)