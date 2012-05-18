NEW YORK May 18 Standard & Poor's upgraded Bolivia's long-term sovereign credit rating on Friday to BB-minus from B-plus, citing improved government finances and stronger external indicators.

The country has a stable outlook, S&P said in a statement.

"Years of current account surpluses have led to a sharp buildup in Bolivia's international reserves," the ratings agency's statement noted. "This provides the country with an important buffer against potential external economic shocks, especially given its high dependence on natural gas and mining exports." (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)