BUENOS AIRES Feb 13 Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Monday he had sent a bill to Congress to set aside $1.2 billion in foreign reserves to start a fund to finance public sector industrial projects.

Morales has long considered the possibility of tapping the central bank's reserves to help fund investments in industry in the natural gas-rich Andean country. The sum of $1.2 billion is equivalent to about 10 percent of current foreign reserves. (Reporting by Carlos Quiroga, Writing by Helen Popper)