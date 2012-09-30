* Colquiri mine to reopen Tuesday or Wednesday
* Mine's 2012 tin concentrates output was seen at 3,000
tonnes
LA PAZ, Sept 30 Bolivia's second-largest tin
mine will reopen on Tuesday or Wednesday after rival workers
solved a dispute that had shut the deposit for a month, the
government said on Sunday.
The reopening of Colquiri hinges on the government issuing a
decree that ratifies an agreement signed by the feuding miners
late on Saturday, which clarifies what parts of the mine the
different worker groups can exploit.
Bolivia's leftist government took over operations at the
mine in June after weeks of violent protests. The Colquiri
takeover drew an angry response from its former owner, global
commodities trader Glencore.
"The supreme decree agreed upon in the deal will be approved
in a matter of hours, probably by Monday at the latest,"
government minister Carlos Romero told reporters. "Then the
mine's operation should normalize without delay," he added.
State mining company Comibol, which has been running the
deposit since it was returned to state control, has said the
conflict between public sector miners and independent miners
could end up affecting production at the Vinto smelter.
Colquiri's unionized mine workers had accused the
independent miners of violating the terms of the state takeover,
which was agreed by both sides, and called for them to be barred
from the site.
Vinto buys almost all its tin concentrate from Colquiri,
where zinc is also mined.
Official figures quantifying the loss to production were not
immediately available. Comibol president Hector Cordova
previously told Reuters the stoppage was resulting in a loss of
more than $250,000 per day.
Miners, who were at odds over who has the right to exploit
the richest part of the mine's resources, have blocked highways
and staged protests since Sept. 1, paralyzing Colquiri
operations.
Under the decree that rescinded Glencore's contract, an
independent cooperative that had mined one area of the site was
allowed to continue working there.
Cordova said Colquiri should produce about 3,000 tonnes of
tin concentrates this year, representing about 15 percent of
estimated national output of some 21,000 tonnes. Most of the
rest of Bolivia's tin is produced at the state-run Huanuni mine.
Mining is Bolivia's second-biggest foreign currency earner
after natural gas. Silver is its largest metals export, followed
by zinc and tin.