PARIS, Sept 13 France's Bollore group plans to list 10 percent of its electric car battery unit on Oct 30 to speed up its growth, its CEO Vincent Bollore told Reuters on Friday.

"It's a very competitive industry worldwide, and between a little-known company and an internationally-listed company, there's a significant edge," Bollore said on the sidelines of a news conference detailing the prospects of the unit, Blue Solutions.

Bollore said the unit's listing would not result in the issuing of new shares.

The listing of a larger stake would not occur before "a while" and it was too early to discuss an IPO price range, he added.

Blue Solutions, in which the Bollore group intends to keep a majority stake, currently has revenue of less than 40 million euros ($53 million), but aims for 1.5 billion euros by 2022 with operating profit of 400 million, Bollore said.

($1 = 0.7514 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Natalie Huet, Editing Domique Vidalon)