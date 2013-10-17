PARIS Oct 17 Bollore group said the stock market listing of electric car battery company Blue Solutions later this month would value the business at up to 418 million euros ($564 million).

This was based on an indicative offer price of between 12.00 and 14.50 euros per share, Bollore said in a statement on Thursday. Bollore is floating 10 percent of the capital of Blue Solutions, with an option to increase that to 11 percent.

The offer period for the initial public offering will run from Oct. 17 until Oct. 28, with trading due to begin on Euronext on Oct. 30.

Billionaire French businessman Vincent Bollore announced plans last month to list a stake in Blue Solutions to raise its profile in an industry looking for ways to make less-polluting cars.

Bollore group is the company behind Paris' Autolib' electric car-sharing scheme. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)