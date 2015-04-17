PARIS, April 17 Vivendi Chairman
Vincent Bollore urged shareholders to back double voting rights
at the French media group, arguing this would help it compete
with powerful, rich rivals from Google to Facebook as it seeks
to rebuild itself into a media powerhouse.
"Many observers have said double voting rights would be in
my interest, but that's not the case," he told the company's
annual general meeting on Friday.
"They are in the interest of all holders. The period of two
years is very reasonable. If shareholders want to have a voice
on our strategy then all they have to do is keep the shares for
two years.
"Our foreign friends like to give us lessons on good
governance but many international companies have enhanced voting
rights. Just look at Google or Facebook, where founders have a
strong hold on groups and therefore can move very quickly."
Bollore also told shareholders that Vivendi had to be
realistic about its acquisition ambitions since sellers would
not let go of media assets at cut rate prices.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)