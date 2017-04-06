PARIS, April 6 French tycoon Vincent Bollore,
Vivendi's number one shareholder and chairman, has told
the European Commission that he will get "sole control" of the
media giant following its shareholders meeting scheduled on
April 25.
The notification means that the billionaire, who has built
up a 20.65 percent stake in Vivendi in five years, is in place
to get a majority position at the group's shareholder meetings.
Bollore's stake in Vivendi will give him 29 percent of the
group's voting rights.
Bollore has tightened his grip on Vivendi's supervisory
board since taking its helm in 2014 by appointing his son
Yannick, chief executive of advertising group Havas,
and by cutting the number of independent members.
The European Commission has until April 24 to give its
go-ahead to the situation.
The Bollore Group holding company and Vivendi
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris,
Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)