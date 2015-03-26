BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
PARIS, March 26 Businessman Vincent Bollore's holding company Bollore said on Thursday it had raised its stake in French media group Vivendi beyond 10 percent.
Bollore said in a statement it had bought 27.7 million shares at 22.85 euros a share for 632 million euros ($690 million), lifting its Vivendi holding to 10.20 percent from 8.15 percent.
The deal comes after Bollore said earlier on Thursday it had raised 601 million euros by selling a 22.5 percent stake in French media group Havas at 6.40 euros per share, cutting its holding to around 60 percent. ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.