PARIS, March 26 Businessman Vincent Bollore's holding company Bollore said on Thursday it had raised its stake in French media group Vivendi beyond 10 percent.

Bollore said in a statement it had bought 27.7 million shares at 22.85 euros a share for 632 million euros ($690 million), lifting its Vivendi holding to 10.20 percent from 8.15 percent.

The deal comes after Bollore said earlier on Thursday it had raised 601 million euros by selling a 22.5 percent stake in French media group Havas at 6.40 euros per share, cutting its holding to around 60 percent. ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus)