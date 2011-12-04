Bollywood actor Dev Anand is pictured after receiving a Dada Saheb Phalke award, a lifetime achievement award, during the during the 50th National film awards ceremony in New Delhi, December 29, 2003. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

MUMBAI Here's how Bollywood celebrities reacted after actor Dev Anand died on Saturday night in London.

ASHA PAREKH "He was full of life at this age, making films, living cinema all the time, which is very rare. He had his own way of acting -- you cannot have another Dev Anand."

AMITABH BACHCHAN "An era has come to an end … Dev Anand leaves a void never perhaps to be filled again … his (sic) never give up belief, his joy of life."

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN "Shocked to read of the passing of Dev Saab. Such a great man and actor. A symbol of positivity."

SHEKHAR KAPUR "Dev Anand lived n died at his own terms. He was working one minute. Sat down and smiled. And was gone the next. So much 2 learn."

SHAH RUKH KHAN "Dev sahib's sad demise makes me feel that the film industry is incomplete & has lost its magical energy. May Allah bless his soul."

RITEISH DESHMUKH "Chocolate Hero, Evergreen Hero, Romantic Hero - a Hero to all - from my grandfather to my father to me - Love you & Miss you Dev saab."