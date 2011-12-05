* MILA is Latin America's second-largest stock market

* Final approval could take into next year

MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico's Bolsa Mexicana de Valores has agreed to consider a tie-up with other Latin American exchanges, it said on Monday.

The Bolsa said it signed an agreement of intention to join the Integrated Latin American Market (MILA), which includes Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Bolsa executives first told Reuters about the plan to join the new exchange in October.

Executives later that month said final approval for the process could take until next year.

Mexico's Bolsa has struggled to attract new listings since the economic downturn in 2009.

The MILA debuted in late May as the second-largest stock market in the region by market capitalization behind Brazil and ahead of Mexico.